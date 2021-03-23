THEY WANT TO KILL ME – HH

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

The Country is hurting and our people are daily becoming hopeless and instead of providing them with food, the PF’s obsession is to persecute them.

We are aware that for a long time now, this regime has been scheming on how to eliminate and stop us from seeking public office. Their latest scheme is to have us arrested, thrown into a Police cell and then poison us from there and later claim that we died of Coronavirus.

But fellow citizens, we say to you that if seeking the presidency and serve you better will cost our lives, we are willing to do so.

God is the giver of life and we advise the PF regime to focus on solving the massive economic problems that they have caused our people.

In the same vein, we demand that the Police officers who are being abused by the PF regime to arrest innocent citizens must with immediate effect stop and release former Cabinet Minister Ackson Sejani, Mazabuka and Choma Mayors Vincent Lilanda and Javen Simoloka and citizen Fines Malambo.

The PF’s preoccupation is to stop us from being on the ballot paper this year but unless they are the givers of life, we will be on the ballot paper. When we are voted in office, we will run our country in a much better and prudent way.

To all citizens being abducted by the Police officers, we advise you to come forward so that we can offer you legal support, in effect, we shall be ensuring that individual Police officers who are politically inclined or indeed being abused are made to pay compensation to those being illegally arrested, as opposed to billing Government and drawing funds from the very poor tax payers.

Its time for change and no one will stand in our way and that of a decided population as is the case now. As such we appeal to all of you citizens to get involved and get it solved.

May God Bless you all