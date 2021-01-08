Kamwala Aspiring Councillor Simataa Kicks-starts Door to Door Campaigns

THEY WANT TO PUT HH ON LOCKDOWN

By CIC Reporter | Jan 8 2021 | Lusaka

Firebrand UPND aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5 in Lusaka (Mainda Simataa) says he was inspired to kick-start his Ward campaigns yesterday by President Lungu’s launch of the 2021 campaigns at a massive rally in Kitwe yesterday.

“Lungu didn’t wait for ECZ to announce that campaigns have started, he also didn’t even follow covid guidelines, so what are we waiting for?”

Simataa has pleaded with all UPND candidates, members and grassroots campaigners to start early and go flat out campaigning door to door for the party and President HH because HH would not be allowed to move freely and interact with voters.

Simataa adds that mass rallies or meetings where now knocked-out of the political campaign equation by escalating covid19 cases, and PF’s drug thieving Minister of death, Chitalu Chilufya, would keep the statistics up in a bid to cartel opposition activity and visibility.

“We have to open our eyes now and see clearly as opposition, that the PF regime is adopting dictator Museveni’s tactics; through their newly installed puppet in uniform, Charity Katanga, they will use Covid19 and the Public order Act to maximum effect by blocking the UPND from any form of mass mobilization activity – that means no rallies, no going to funerals or even traveling for burials as you saw how HH was blocked yesterday – and they’ll keep HH on 24/7 watch.”

Simataa who’s also Kabwata Constituency Information and Publicity Secretary says the PF strategy is to restrict and isolate P1 from the battlefield. “Their number one target and threat is President HH, he’s a crowd-puller, so restricting his movements and putting him under lockdown/house arrest until August is the PF goal, and the only workable counter-measure and strategy is to take HH’s message door to door by deploying low-profile targets and foot-soldiers into the political battlefield to represent general HH.