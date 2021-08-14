THEY WANTED TO KILL ME, SAYS MILES SAMPA

MATERO parliamentary PF aspiring candidate Miles Sampa who has been discharged after being admitted to the University Teaching Hospital following an attack by United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres in George Compound says he was nearly killed.

Mr Sampa in an interview said that he was almost killed by UPND cadres who stabbed him with a knife when he went to check if his agents had eaten.

The former City of Lusaka

Mayor was later rushed to the UTH where he was admitted.

He said the cadres targeted him with pistols, knives and machetes which prompted him to run for his life but that they managed to get him and stab him in the lower back.

Mr Sampa said that his bodyguard was not lucky and was hacked in the head with a machete in full view of the vot- ers in George Central.

“I had to leave my car and run for my life since these guys were determined to end my life but we were whisked away by vigilant well-wishers who took us to the hospital,” he said.

He said the fortunate part was that the knife did not reach the back bone but he re- ceived 12 stitches as a result of the attack.

Mr Sampa said he was hap- py that the culprits had been brought to book and com- mended the police for coming to his aid.

He said despite having minor pain in the abdomen he was okay and was at home and but said he was traumatised by the gruesome attack.

“I must say that the attack has left me in shock because if it had not been for my instincts and well-wishers I would have met my fate,” Mr Sampa said. -Daily Nation