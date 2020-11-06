Given Lubinda says they will defend Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2021 presidential elections. But how?

Lubinda says the provisions of the current Constitution, read together with the previous constitution relating to eligibility and the term of office, was a matter that the Constitutional Court pronounced itself on.

“The Constitutional Court, the final authority on matters of the Constitution, already pronounced itself on this matter. This matter is rested, you cannot revive it, it is finished,” says Lubinda.

“Let’s not use innuendo. President Edgar Lungu shall be on the ballot paper and after the election President Lungu shall be sworn in as President of the Republic of Zambia. We are determined to do that.”

Recently the Law Association of Zambia stated that the Constitutional Court did not deal with the eligibility case of Edgar Lungu.

So what is Lubinda talking about?

There’s a lot of desperation to get Edgar go for a third term of office. That is the only way for Edgar and his league to survive politically and otherwise. And they have made it very clear that they are not ready to leave government next year – unless they are driven out by the people.

The dangers of desperation are many. When things get bad, it’s tempting to try something – anything – to right the ship.

Desperation is often behind poor decision making and impulses that accompany poor outcomes.

In the face of hopelessness, frustration, and obstacles, it’s all too easy to make only a token decision, and then hide under the veneer of “at least we got something done”.

Desperation can create lapses in judgment. Desperation is primarily driven by fear. As such desperation can lead to irrational risk taking.

Abraham Lincoln said, “When you’re at the end of your rope, tie a knot and hold on.”