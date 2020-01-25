A thief in Tola-tola area of Ntindi village broke into the house of a mobile money agent and stole K870.

Miriam Namwila, 25, has told Chete FM news that the incident happened on Friday, some minutes after midnight.

She heard a noise from the door and found a man standing in the living room.

When she asked him about what he wanted, he removed a screwdriver from his leather jacket and told her to surrender the money but refused.

“He then pushed me to the ground. I asked him ‘what have done?’ He told me to keep quiet and give him the phone and money but I resisted,” Ms Namwila said.

“After he failed to find the money, he removed a knife out of his jacket and started taking off my underwear while threatening to rape me,” she added.

The thief found the money under the mattress and left.

Ms Namwila’s neighbours at the flats could not help as the their padlocks were locked from outside by the thief before attacking her.

“When I went to [Nakonde] Police Post this morning, I was told to go to the main station and this got me thinking whether officers at the police post are different from the main one. If the government cannot help us, who will?” Namwila said.

She says she will go to the main station later on Saturday because she was unhappy with response at police post.

Ms Namwila’s case is one of the many that have happened in the last two weeks in Nakonde district and concern about security intensifying has continued to heighten.

Police have been advising people to enhance personal security while awaiting permanent solutions.