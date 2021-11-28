“So I stay in what I would say is a relatively safe neighborhood. People manage to leave their cars parked on their yards without wall fences.

But of late it’s been a nightmare. There are thieves going round stealing things and they even have a routine. They would steal water drums from one section, and car side mirrors on the other.

This has gone on for a while now. This past week it was our line. On Tuesday they store at my neighbors house and in the early hours of Friday they store from our yard.

There is a lot of young people out there who are so lazy and only want to beg or steal. The UNIP era introduced us to free things and some of our parents passed that onto us.

We need to leave behind a better generation that understands that anything in life comes through hard and smart work. Nothing comes for free.

Am just thinking, someone loosing their life over an empty water drum or a side mirror.

We have also heard the increase in robberies. Some of these criminals who previously hid behind party regalia are now terrorizing our communities with the same guns we saw in the past.

We need a gun amnesty so that those criminals can surrender their guns and those who don’t surrender, there has to be a cleanup like those we had in the Kaunda Days.

Otherwise should we be carrying guns? “