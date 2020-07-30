Thieves Break Into Nakonde Clinic, Run Away With ARVs

Suspected thieves have broken into Nakonde Urban Clinic going away with ARVs, Computers among other valuables. Nakonde District Health Director Dr. Arthur Mataka has confirmed the incident stating that the suspected thieves broke into the ART Department.

He has also stated that it is the second time the department is being broken into this year with the first being in January. Dr. Mataka said police have been engaged and investigations are underway, further adding that he could not give more details on the matter.

He stated that going forward security will be intensified to ensure valuables are not stolen by unknown thieves patronizing the health facility.