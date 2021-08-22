Thieves must pay back in dollars using old rate -PF’s Kelvin Sampa

“All those that stole from the Government please return the money back for it belongs to the people of Zambia. And if it’s dollars we want them to pay using the old rate. Full stop.”

Kelvin Sampa was not adopted in Kasama by the PF. According to insiders, when Sampa was National Youth Chairman he behaved like a President himself where he was moving with heavy “security” from intercity command center to Kasama. Some PF youths have accused Sampa of being involved in too many deals which they say will land him problems too.