By Charles Tembo in Ndola

CRIMINALS in Kitwe have stolen two printers belonging to the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

The development has paralysed the issuance of voter’s cards at Twashuka Combined Secondary School Polling station.

The criminals removed the roof from the office of the head teacher where the printers and ECZ kit was being kept.

Copperbelt deputy commissioner of police Bothwell Namuswa confirmed the incident and said investigations have been instituted into the matter.

“We received a report of a break-in in a building and committing a felony through Garnaton Police Station. It was reported that at 10:55 hours by Rosemary Shawa as an assistant registeration officer field who reported that this happened between 30th November at 21:40 hours and 1st December 2020 at 06:40 hours at Twatasha School in Kitwe,” said Namuswa.

“Facts of the matter are that unknown criminals broke into the office of the Head Teacher’s office and stole two printers valued at K6,000, property of the ECZ, and an SP Laser jet valued at K6,800, total property stolen is valued at K13,100. Entry was gained by removing roofing nails, which was used as entry and exit. No arrests made though investigations have been instituted.”