In a statement of claim filed in court, Lydia Kunda has accused her former husband Mr. Clinton Mwale of stealing money from her handbag and misusing it and also using her vehicle to borrow K130,000, money which he failed to pay back.

Ms. Kunda stated that she has suffered loss and damages as a result of Mwale’s conduct. She wants the court to order Mr. Mwale to pay her K148,000 with interest and costs.

Ms. Kunda explained that her ex-husband, while they were married, borrowed K130,000 from a money lender and used her motor vehicle as collateral without her consent. She stated that she was forced to settle the K130,000 debt to save her vehicle from being sold after her ex-husband failed to pay back the money he got.

Ms. Kunda added that Mr. Mwale, while married to her, also stole K15,000 from her handbag and a K3,000 on a different date without her consent. She stated that she has on several occasions demanded payment of the money from Mr. Mwale but he has ignored to pay her.

She said that she has suffered loss as a result of Mr. Mwale’s behaviour and has now asked the court to order him to pay her.