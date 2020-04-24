THE Opposition UPND says it is appalled at the levels of corruption and down right thieving of the national resources by the Patriotic Front leaders and their cadres.

UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma has charged that the Patriotic front are a bunch of kleptomaniac individuals who steal money, anything that they want, whenever they can and nearly all the times.

Kakoma in a statement availed to THE PUNCH, observed that his party has heard how some people connected to PF leaders are now supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) that was donated by well wishers in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Other organisations that have condemned the PF alleged dishonesty on donations include Civil Society organisations and opposition parties, DP and APC among others.

A query sent to PF Media Director Sunday Chanda went unanswered by press time.

-The Punch