Things are looking well, God is hearing our prayers – Dora Siliya

INFORMATION minister and chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya says “things are looking well,” in terms of the economy.

She has also accused many business entities in the country of exploiting consumers, with choking pricing of commodities.

Siliya spoke at her office in Lusaka today, to address the issue of soaring prices of commodities, in the midst of a ‘stable’ exchange rate.

US$1 is today trading at K21.80.

“If there has been stability in the kwacha, even around k20, K21, we should be expecting stability in commodity prices. And yet what we are seeing is that a lot of business people want to take advantage of citizens or consumers,” Siliya claimed.

“This is an issue that we are hoping that the various business organisations in the country should reach out to the citizens, who are going through such a difficult time, especially with Covid.”

The minister added that the government is doing its part and that the private sector and everybody else was expected to respond, as per the ‘stability’ of the exchange rate.

“Things are looking well! When I checked this morning, the price of copper is above $9, 000 per tonne. It means that God is hearing our prayers and there is really a light at the end of the tunnel, and the worst is behind us,” she noted.

“We only need to be working together to ensure that at the end of the day, we make it possible for every Zambian to be able to afford the basics.”

She further urged Zambians to be very hopeful because: “we can see now that even the copper prices – our number one source of revenue – are going up.”

“That should be a sign that things are about to get better, in terms of the economy,” claimed Siliya.

Kalemba