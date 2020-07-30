THINGS FALL APART- THE CASE OF hon MABUMBA

By Andrew Mwansa

I have deliberately put the word “hon” in small letters to describe how social media has degraded the minister’s honour.

Hon David Mabumba has not only lost his job but his integrity too. The nation has seen his nakedness and certainly his life, that of his children and wife will no longer be the same.

It is sad that what innocently was a good time chat with his lover has ended up being the worst thing that has ever happened to both his professional career and life.

In my view, the minister is the victim in this equation even though the court of public opinion has already found him guilty. He is the victim in the sense that the video chat he had with the purported lady was meant to be private and only between the two of them. The lady decided to leak it out for her own selfish ambitions costing not only her life because she will be arrested for distributing pornographic content but also for the life and career of her lover Mr Mabumba.

How will Hon Mabumba look into the eyes of his wife, children and worse off the electorates?

I feel sad for the old man and i don’t support his dismissal as minister. The president should have exercised a little bit of some patience like he has done with the other erring ministers. Perhaps he should have let him resign on his own.

My unpopular advise to Hon Mabumba is to drop his ego and make a public apology accepting that he erred.

The old man needs our love especially at this time when things have fallen apart.