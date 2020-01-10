[By Emelia Phiri and Oliver Chisenga]

LUSAKA Province minister Bowman Lusambo says the suffering being talked about in Zambia is only in the heads of citizens.

Speaking on Hot FM’s ‘Hot Seat’ programme yesterday, Lusambo said it is not the government’s responsibility to provide solutions to the suffering endured by Zambians.

But reacting to Lusambo’s statement, National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili said, “Bowman waya asana, you did not work for the power you are enjoying so stop insulting Zambians.”

Lusambo said Zambians should change their mindset because it is not the government’s responsibility to fend for them.

“If you are depending on government for everything, I want to assure you that the time has come for us to start thinking outside the box by changing your mindset. I can assure you that if things were that bad they would have not even been able to call here because they would have not managed to get airtime to call,” he said. “They should not be cheated that things are not okay. Things are not okay because your minds are stuck, we want you people to change your mindset, it’s not all about government.”

The former MMD die-hard added that the government had a lot of things to do hence citizens should add value to the well-being of things and not just complain all the time.

“If you are just saying things are not okay, what are you doing yourself to change the status quo? Government is not Edgar Lungu, government is for all of us as a people of Zambia. That is why it is called GRZ, the Government of the Republic of Zambia,” he said.

Lusambo said Zambians should tell the government exactly what had gone wrong so that the governors would know what to do.

“If we do A, B, C, D then we will move from where we are because it is not complete just to say things are not okay. What are the things which are not okay?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Lusambo proudly confirmed that he was part of the recent exercise that saw the demolition of houses built on Munali Secondary School land.

He said he did not care how much was spent on the houses adding that more would be demolished soon.

“I do not care whether someone spent billions to build, we will demolish. You will see a lot of demolitions…wrongdoers will be arrested. The demolition exercise, that was a Christmas bonus, we gave them. We are going to demolish everything illegally built there,” he said.

Lusambo said there is no way ‘criminals’ would be calling President Edgar Lungu names.

He said he gets upset when people insult the President Lungu for nothing.

Lusambo said he did not understand why the opposition existed.

This is despite the fact that Lusambo himself only defected from the MMD after it lost elections to the PF.

As MMD die-hard member prior to the 2011 general elections that ushered the PF into office, Lusambo repeatedly denounced the PF and its founding leader Michael Sata, saying the party would never form government.

“Being an opposition does not mean that you should always oppose government’s agenda. An opposition means you are an alternative government in waiting. You need to give an alternative solution to what you see is not going good in government. Elo ba opposition mu Zambia ababene, nshaishiba efyo ba belako ine (I do not know why the opposition is there in Zambia). If we bring newspapers here, they are just name calling. Nshaishiba efyo ba belako, na one party State yaliko bwino (I don’t know why the opposition exists, even the one party state was better). Ine kuti na temwa noku temwa uku bwekela kuli one party state because under one party state we talked about development,” Lusambo said.

Asked if he was a democrat, he responded, “I am a democrat but even in a one party state you can be a democrat. What is democracy if you can’t achieve what you want to achieve? We want to build a bridge, or a school, you take it to Parliament, it is shot down”.

Meanwhile, Kambwili urged President Lungu to tame Lusambo for saying the suffering of Zambians was only but in their mind.

Kambwili said it was absurd for a leader to be insulting the suffering voters that the economy was performing well.

He warned Lusambo that the same nurses, teachers, miners, and civil servants he was telling that their suffering was only in their heard would teach him and the PF a lesson in 2021.

“I am very disappointed with the behaviour of Bowman Lusambo and I think His Excellency the President should caution him to have respect for the voters and the suffering majority of Zambians. It’s not a secret today that Zambians are suffering more than they have suffered before and I don’t think it’s right for Bowman Lusambo to go on radio and tease Zambians that there is no suffering in the country but the suffering is in your head, it’s imaginary,” Kambwili said.

“The price of mealie-meal in some areas is about K190 and in this country the majority of people are in a very low salary bracket. For instance, guards earn about K500 to K700 and you know that a family is minimum six to seven people, meaning that they will consume two bags of 25 kilogrammes. This means that if the price is close to K200 out of the K700 they earn, K400 will go to buy mealie-meal only to remain with K300…you need sugar, cooking oil, pay for accommodation and take children to school. So how then can Bowman ask such a person to think outside the box with K700? The price of electricity now is neck high and then a leader will have to tell people that ‘the suffering is in your head, you have to think outside the box’. Really? Bowman, power is sweet but it must to be checked.”

Kambwili also wondered what business venture Lusambo was involved in given the donations he has been making as well as paying rent for some people.

He noted that the donations were beyond Lusambo’s earnings.

“Can Bowman tell us what business he does, and if he is doing business why didn’t he do that business when he was outside government? If his business is successful today when he is in government then he is involved in corruption,” Kambwili said. “Bfore he went into government he was just a beggar, a street boy begging from the street but today he can give various donations and brag that this year their donations will increase; that ‘we haven’t started this is just a tip of an iceberg, in 2021 our giving will triple’. Where is Bowman getting money from?”

Kambwili warned Lusambo that his careless talk and action was creating a dossier, giving Zambians a prima-facie case against him.

“Ala ukusamwa tekusuma, don’t insult the finger that feeds you. It is the same Zambians you are telling that their suffering is in their heard who will show you the way. You are insulting Zambians because you can afford to go to the Chinese and collect money but time will come when you will not have anywhere to go and get money,” said Kambwili.