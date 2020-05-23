1. Firetenders ($1m apiece)
2. Lusaka-Ndola dual road system $1.2b instead of $450m.
3. Landcruiser Ambulances at $288k apiece instead of $78k
4. Michael Chilufya Sata toll gate (K51m)
5. Presidential Jet ($68m)
6. Withholding of truth on the gutting of City Market
7. Death of NDC’s Obed Kasongo
8. Death of UPND’s Mapenzi
9. Unfortunate death of Vespers Simunzhila
10. Stolen gold in Mwinilunga involving suspected PF officials and cadres
11. Questionable acquittal of Hon. Ronald Chitotela
12. Amos Chanda’s nolle prosequi
13. Hounding out of opposition leaders in Chiluba during a by election
14. Hounding out Dr. Kambwili from Power FM Studios in Kabwe by PF cadres
15. Failure by the state to disclose perpetrators of criminal gassing
16. Closure of The Post newspaper
17. Closure of Prime TV
18. Attack on her RH Chieftainess Nkomeshya and stealing food prepared for guests by PF cadres
19. Recent invasion of a radio station in Mpika by PF cadres.
20. Violent attack of a radio station in Eastern Province by PF cadres.
21. Killing of an innocent school going boy by ZP during gassing period.
22. Going to attend UNGA in US with PF cadres and functionalities like Mumbi Phiri and Bernadette Deka, and musicians like Mampi, Macky 2, by President Lungu in 2016 at taxpayers’expense.
23. Borrowing excessively for consumption
24. 48 houses
25. Failure to arrest and charge Hon Lawrence Sichalwe for circulating obscene material in a WhatsApp group.
26. Blacking out of opposition from ZNBC and all other public print and electronic medias
27. PF involvement in KCM
28. Fake Cheap Saudi oil promise
29. Arrest of whistle blowers in Mukula scandals
30. Abnormal loadshedding
31. Abnormal depreciation of Kwacha against other convertible currencies
32. High cost of living
33. High unemployment levels
34. High cost of borrowing
35. High cost of doing business
36. High poverty levels
37. High cost of electricity Tarrifs
That’s true my Hon, You are said the truth…2021 ni forward yekaa…