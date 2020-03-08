The third confirmed coronavirus patient is a woman, who was part of group that had travelled to Italy.

A third coronavirus case has been confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal.

The patient is the wife of the Hilton man who was the first confirmed case in the country.

The couple’s two children were also tested and found not to have the infection, but will remain in self-quarantine.

The news comes a day after Mkhize confirmed the second case of coronavirus in the country.

The patient, who is a 39-year-old woman from Gauteng, came into contact with the first confirmed case and is currently in a public health facility for treatment.

The trio was part of a group of 10 people that had travelled to Italy and returned back to SA on March 1, 2020.

The Health department says, in a statement, it expects to get the results of the remaining six members of the group within the next two days.

In the video below, the Health Minister says they are not surprised by the third case:

The group is alleged to have been on a ski trip in Italy, which is battling with a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed over 230 people.

Mkhize says the first confirmed patient is responding well and asymptomatic.

Below is the full statement:

Help prevent the spread of #coronavirus by taking precautionary measures: wash your hand thoroughly with soap and water, cover your mouth with tissue when you cough or sneeze, seek medical attention if you are feeling unwell pic.twitter.com/5MibQ3fQDB — Department of Health (@HealthZA) March 7, 2020

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has meanwhile urged the public not to panic but take the necessary precautions and protect themselves by washing their hands and avoiding close contact with those with flu like symptoms.

“80% of people will not have any serious symptoms so if you not over the age of 50-55 and not having heart problems, lung problems, sugar uncontrolled, HIV, TB then please do not panic that much just do the right thing. No child no baby has died yet so your child will be safe. Be calm, do not panic and do not spread fake news,” appeals the association’s spokesperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee.