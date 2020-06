THIRD-FORCE IS FINALLY BORN,

13 MONTHS AHEAD OF 2021 ELECTIONS,

AS OCiDA IS LAUNCHED BY RETIRED CITIZENS,

LED BY:

01. SIMON ZUKAS, Chairperson

02. SKETCHLEY SACHIKA (Dr), Secretary

03. TELESPHORE MPUNDU, Archbishop Emeritus

04. OMPIE NKUMBULA-LIEBENTHAL, Honourable

05. LILY MONZE, Ambassador

06. LESLIE MBULA, Ambassador

07. BAUTIS KAPULU, Honourable

ETC

And, the Retired Citizens are Duly assisted by the following OCiDA Executive-Directors:

01. GILBERT TEMBA, Engineer-Entrepreneur

02. SHIRLEY THOLE, Executive Director

03. BOB SICHINGA, Honourable

04. COLONEL CUTHBERT SAKALA, Retired Pilot

05. WILLIAM HARRINGTON, Honourable

06. OLERIA ZULU-SIYAMUJAYI, Politician,

07. BREBNER CHANGALA, Journalist

08. CYNTHIA ZUKAS, Wife to Simon Zukas

09. SIMON KABANDA, OCiDA SG, Citizens Forum

10. ANGELA KAWANDAMI, Entrepreneur

11. JOHN SANGWA, Constitutional Attorney

12. EVA JHALA, Attorney

Etc, Etc

OCiDA, or OUR CIVIC-DUTY ASSOCIATION (Ltd), is NOT A POLITICAL PARTY, per-se, but has the Overall Objective of:

01. ADVOCATION, PROMOTION & ENHANCEMENT OF GOOD-GOVERNANCE,

02. CONTRIBUTION TO SOUND MANAGEMENT OF OUR ECONOMY,

The following causes inevitably led to the decision, by the Retired Eminent Citizens, to found OCiDA:

01. PF GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION

02. PF GOVERNMENT DICTATORSHIP

03. EVER SHRINKING DEMOCRATIC SPACE

04. ANTI-TONGA-LOZI-NORTHWEST TRIBALISM

05. PUBLIC-MEDIA ABUSE BY PF REGIME

06. PUBLIC-ORDER ACT ABUSE BY PF GOVT.

07. GASSING OF INNOCENT CITIZENS

08. SQUANDER OF NATIONAL RESOURCES

09. POOR ECONOMIC GOVERNANCE

10. HIGH COST OF LIVING

11. TOO MANY CHOKING TAXES

12. UNPAID SALARIES-&-PENSIONS

13. ELECTIONS RIGGING

14. CONSTITUTIONAL LACUNAS & EVIL BILL-10

15. INCREASING FOREIGN DEBT

ETC, Etc

The Launch was from 10:00hrs to 13:00hrs,

on Wednesday 24th June 2020,

at Kapingila House,

in Kabulonga, Lusaka Zambia.