THIRTEEN GOVERNMENT WORKERS DRAWING SALARIES, BUT NOT WORKING AT NANGA RESEARCH

Thirteen government workers are still on the payroll of Nanga Research Station in Mazabuka despite not working for the institution, Byta FM has learnt.

This came to light when Southern Province Minister Dr Edify Hamukale visited the institution Friday afternoon.

Nanga Research Station Programmes Officer, Eric Kooma disclosed that records Nanga Research has forty workers, but thirteen are not working for the institution.

He cites among notable workers getting undisclosed amounts in salaries without working there, the Executive Officer and Registrar.

Meanwhile, Southern Province Minister, Dr. Edify Hamukale has ordered for the reversal of the thirteen workers.

He says that they were transferred unceremoniously hence the need for the reversal of their transfer.

He has also ordered all retired workers who have been paid their terminal benefit to vacate the institution houses with immediate effect to allow new officer to occupy the houses. -Byta FM