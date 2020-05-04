UPDATE: Zambia’s Covid-19 cases, now stands at 137, with 3 deaths, with 78 discharges and 59 active Covid-19 cases. Zambia in the last 24 hours carried out of 811 tests and recorded 13 new cases in the last 24 hours.

DETAILS OF NEW CASES:

The cases include nine (9) contacts to known cases, four of whom are health workers. Three were detected through health facility screening and one through the mass screening exercise in Lusaka. All the new positive cases are adults and admitted to various Isolation facilities in Lusaka.

“PRESIDENT LUNGU HAS INSTITUTED AN INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEATH OF IAN MUTAMBO”-DR. CHILUFYA

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says President Edgar Lungu has instituted investigations into the deviation of laid down operations against COVID-19 leading to the death of one Health Personnel Ian. Mutambo