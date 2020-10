Hon Kang’ombe Writes

“Hon Kang’ombe my young brother, you and me are soldiers in this struggle and this brutal regime doesn’t want us alive at all cost.”

Those were his words after my Chinsali arrest.

Could it be nature or something else cde?

My heart is broken.

My heart is full of rage.

My hearts bleeds.

My heart is broken cde.

My eyes are dry my man#

Shit!!!!!

Rest Easy Soldier#

CIC PRESS TEAM