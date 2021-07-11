THIS ELECTION HAS ALREADY BEEN WON BY THE PF – MCC LUBINDA

… says the opposition UPND should start preparing their minds on the impending electoral defeat to avoid wasting time through court petitions.

Serenje … Sunday, July 11, 2021

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Hon. Given Lubinda says victory for PF and President Lungu in the August 12 elections is certain.

Speaking when he separately met party officials and members of the clergy to familiarize themselves with the PF Manifesto, Hon. Lubinda said the UPND have no proper campaign message to convince Zambians to vote for them apart from mere rhetoric.

He said PF has a clear message which is consistent.

” The UPND have no proper message to sell to Zambians. The PF has a clear message which is consistent and we never change goal posts,” Hon. Lubinda said.

” The UPND copies anything even that which does not make sense, they have been trying to come up with a Manifesto but to no avail and they ended up copying a Jamaican version of a Manifesto, ” He said.

And Hon. Lubinda who is also campaign manager for the PF running mate said the UPND should begin to prepare their minds for another impending defeat in the August 12 polls.

” When President Lungu is declared winner in the August 12 elections the UPND should accept defeat and not waste our time by running to court to petition the election results instead they should prepare their minds that they have already lost the elections,” Hon. Lubinda said.