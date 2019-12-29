THIS government God has cursed them to an extent that whatever decision they make works against the people of Zambia, says Chishimba Kambwili.

The opposition National Democratic Congress was commenting on the government’s decision to hike fuel prices immediately and electricity tariffs to be effected on new year (January 1).

The government, through the Energy Regulation Board, announced increased fuel pump prices on Thursday night.

The ERB also announced an upward adjustment in electricity tariffs to be effected on January 1.

According to a memorandum to Tanzania Zambia Mafuta (TAZAMA) dated December 26, 2019, the pump price of petrol has been increased by K1.64 from K15.98 to now K17.62. Diesel has been increased by K1.36 from K14.23 to K15.59. Low Sulphur diesel has been adjusted by K1.36 from K16.52 to K17.88.

The fuel pump price hike has been capped on wholesale prices, which have been increased upwards.

In a press statement, ERB chairman Raymond Mpundu said the board had reviewed Zesco’s application to increase electricity tariffs and the directives would be made to the utility in due course.

Mpundu stated that Zesco was facing serious financial problems with regard to its profitability, liquidity, solvency and efficiency.

But Kambwili called the announced adjustments “too much” and urged President Edgar Lungu and his government to put their house in order.

Kambwili said the increases were unreasonable and their timing was very wrong.

However, Kambwili said what Zambians were going through was a sign from God saying something to them.

“It’s every unreasonable, its timing is very wrong…the prevailing economic circumstances, the poverty levels are too high, poverty has now moved from those who don’t work in the village to the civil servants in employment. What a reasonable government should have done, if it was so compelling was to have subsidise these things to cushion the suffering of the people,” Kambwili said.

Kambwili further lamented that prices of commodities and services had increased without a corresponding increase in salaries and wages for civil servants and Zambians in general.

He urged the government to sympathise with Zambians because hiking fuel and electricity tariffs at the same time would be unbearable.

“Prices of commodities have gone up, fuel now has gone up, electricity has gone up; and fuel and electricity are the main components in the production process, so everything now is going to go up. Meanwhile civil servants and many people in the private sector, mining sector have had no reasonable salary increments for the last five years. We continue seeing an upswing in the price of commodities when the salaries of workers have remained stagnant. This means that even those doing business like shopkeepers wont make money as long as those who work don’t have that money. This is growing poverty levels in the country,” Kambwili said.

“Nangu tamwakwata uluse (even if you have no mercy), increasing fuel and electricity at the same time! How can you increase the two major things at once? The Zambian people must know that God is talking to us; I have always said that Lesa nga alefwaya ukufunya abantu pachifulo alabalowa icilafi (if God wants to remove someone from a position, He makes them forgetful). This government…God has cursed them to the extent that whatever decision they make works against the people of Zambia…and they should not take the kindness of Zambians as weakness,” Kambwili said.

He said the PF government was taking Zambians for granted but warned that the volcano eruption was nearing.

Kambwili said the fuel pump price increase was a very bad sign for Zambians going into 2020.

“These issues in other countries have raised serious protests but the Zambian people are so nice, so well mannered but it’s a time bomb that we are sitting on. This is really taking people for a ride, it’s a very bad sign of beginning the year 2020 and what I can tell you is that it’s an indication that we have more atrocities and suffering coming in 2020 under PF. I appeal to President Edgar Lungu and his government to put their house in order, this is too much. To them they earn more than K80,000 and probably President Lungu gets more, even when they increase the price of fuel, their fuel allowances will be increased because their rate is commensurate with the current market, so to them they don’t feel it. When the price of fuel goes down, they reduce according to the market price and when it goes up they adjust so they can’t feel it with their salaries at K80,000. They must feel for the people of Zambia,” Kambwili said.

Kambwili appealed to Zambians to analyse the country’s aspiring candidates to avoid jumping from a frying pan into the fire.

“People are suffering and my heart bleeds and God is telling us something. But I want to appeal to people of Zambia that this situation must not make them become so vulnerable to crooks who are coming on the scene as leaders because we may move from a frying pan into fire. They have to be careful and analyse all of us who are aspiring for leadership and choose the best and I happen to be that best. I have the understanding of issues and I have the experience, eminently qualified,” he said. “Mr Sata used to tell people that ‘vote for me so that I change this country’ but people did not believe and the man only ruled for three years, changed a lot of things in three years but unfortunately died because he was too old.”

The NDC leader lamented that Zambia had been a dumping ground for products that could be manufactured locally once vibrant industries are created.

“I am appealing to the people of Zambia…use me before I become old so that I change your living standards. The major thing that this country needs is just industrialisation, creation of industries so that we cut on unnecessary things imported in this country so that they can be manufactured here. Zambia has become a dumping ground, too many malls but no Zambian products on the shelves. We shall forever continue suffering. From day one when I get into State House, is to increase productivity by creating more industries, investing in the agriculture sector and put a stop to unnecessary imports that come into this country,” said Kambwili. “How can we be spending foreign exchange by ordering toothpicks? We have over 8 million vehicles on the road but we don’t even have a single spare part manufacturing company in this country. It can’t be business as usual, leaders need to provide leadership.”