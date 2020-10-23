Lucky Mulusa says everybody in government today will one day be out. It’s unavoidable. As Dr Fred M’membe recently observed, ” Everything is in motion. Nothing remains the same. Everything is changing ceaselessly. Nothing remains the same forever…”

Nobody is capable of being in power forever. This government will certainly go. It’s just a matter of time.

But those in government today are behaving as if they will be in government until eternity.

“Unfortunately, all these inconveniences are being created for us in the opposition by those that are ruling. What they don’t know is that there’s limitation of staying in government. There is tenure. Everybody in government today, and God bless them, will one day be out there. They will be on the streets and they will feel the impact of the policies, procedures and the laws that are being promulgated today. You’ll recall what happened to president Fredrick Chiluba, may his soul rest in peace. Whatever wrong things he could have done in government…When he left government, president Chiluba found himself in a prison without walls. He could not freely move around. Wherever he went, he was insulted, heckled, shouted at. He would try to lower the [vehicle’s] window, people would realise it’s him [and] they would insult him. He ended up staying [at] home and sadly, he left us. They know that the conditions they are creating in this nation are the conditions they will find when they leave government,” says Mulusa.

Those in power today should not forget the golden rule: do unto others as you would like them to do unto you.

The Golden Rule is the principle of treating others as you want to be treated. It is a maxim that is found in most religions and cultures. It can be considered an ethic of reciprocity in some religions, although different religions treat it differently.

The maxim may appear as a positive or negative injunction governing conduct: treat others as you would like others to treat you – positive or directive form; do not treat others in ways that you would not like to be treated – negative or prohibitive form; what you wish upon others, you wish upon yourself – empathetic or responsive form.

No government lasts forever. Those in opposition should just wait and keep the pot boiling. They shouldn’t give up. Change will come! It’s just a matter of time.