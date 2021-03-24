UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has asked why the State, using police, is abducting people around the case of the Hatembos.

He says he is aware that the PF regime is targeting to eliminate him from contesting this year’s general elections by arresting and poisoning him to death.

Pheluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo of Choma had initiated in court a Kalomo farm ownership dispute with Hichilema.

After losing the matter in court, the Hatembos have been ‘sleeping with their eyes open,’ for fear of being harassed by PF operatives, for refusing to appeal the matter.

PF propaganda, however, has been pointing to Hichilema as being the one behind the persecution of the Hatembos and anyone close to them, like an abducted Choma UPND member, Tom Silwiindi.

Just around the issue of the Hatembos, whose whereabouts are said to be unknown, Ackson Sejani, Silwiindi, activist Partner Siabutuba, Fines Malambo all of Choma, Choma mayor Javen Simoloka and Mazabuka mayor Vincent Lilanda have been arrested.

Hichilema demanded the release of those who have been ‘abducted’ by police.

“Our demand is the immediate release of all people who are detained without any investigation. That is my first decree; release all detainees,” Hichilema said at a media briefing at his New Kasama residence in Lusaka yesterday.

“Release Sejani, the mayors, the civil society people and all those who have been detained illegally. Change is coming; people should not fear. Turn out to vote in large numbers.”

He criticised “a very dangerous trend” under the PF regime where Zambia is being driven by politicians, using the men and women in uniform.

“This is a trend of continued abductions, continued illegal detentions of innocent citizens. They are keeping them in police cells for unnecessarily long periods of time, beyond the legal limit of 48 hours within which any citizen arrested by the police must be taken to court,” Hichilema said. “[But] this is not happening. The current trend now is where the police suspect a citizen of having committed a crime, they move in an un ugly way and abduct the citizen. Strange! Instead of sending police callouts, they are abducting citizens. They are luring citizens into situations and then brutally arresting them by throwing them into filthy police cells.”

He talked about the recent prolonged detention of opposition Republican Progressive Party (RPP) president Leslie Chikuse.

“The police only commenced investigations when he was already in detention. This is illegal! If it’s not brutality, what do you want to call it?” Hichilema asked. “If it’s not oppression, what do you want to call it? This is taking people’s rights unnecessarily.”

He condemned State-sponsored lawlessness and that citizens must ask why the PF regime is behaving in this manner.

“What is the issue? What is the full story behind this? Who is issuing these instructions to our men and women in uniform? Many citizens ought to be surprised how the entire State machinery has suddenly woken up to the issue of the Hatembos,” he said. “They have taken unprecedented levels of interest in this transaction of a willing seller and willing buyer. Where is the crime here? What is the issue? I’m a rancher; keeping cattle is different from keeping rats. Cattle needs grazing land, water and management.”

Hichilema asked where the unprecedented level of interest that the PF regime was taking in Hichilema’s private properties.

“We need to explain, and why are they using the police to abuse citizens? What is the issue? Tell the citizens of Zambia. Where is the crime? What crime have I committed?” he asked further. “What crime have innocent people committed who are now being abducted? What are you looking for? The Hatembos are being forced to appeal the matter [but] they don’t want to appeal, because they realise that in the first place they were duped to do what was immoral.”

Hichilema does not understand why citizens are being abducted by non-unformed police officers.

“But they are in private gear! How can anyone know that these are policemen?” he said. “A senior citizen from Choma, Sejani is detained by police. He was not detained by the police in Choma but by the police in Lusaka – not a police station in Lusaka but by the police headquarters. Since when did the police headquarters start detaining people?”

He explained that mayors Simoloka Lilanda were lured into Lusaka by the Ministry of Local Government, purporting that there was a local government meeting happening in Lusaka.

“There was no local government meeting, only to hand them over to the police. What crime have they committed? You are looking for HH. [But] why are you arresting innocent citizens? Why are you abducting people?” Hichilema wondered.

“What is the issue? What is the materialist of this case? Tell the nation; what is the crime you are abducting people for. They are pursuing another civil society leader, who came to the aid of the Hatembos. But the Hatembos are being persecuted by PF thugs hired by a known woman, under the sponsorship of the PF leadership in State House. This is a dictatorship; an autocratic leadership.”

He said the plan is stop him from running for the presidency of Zambia this year.

“That’s why taxpayers’ money is being abused. That’s why PF thugs in Lusaka, used by this known woman…I want the nation to know that this harassment is about stopping HH from running for presidency,” Hichilema said.

“Arrest HH, poison him in the police cells and then claim that he had Covid. That’s the plan! Kill HH in the cells; poison him. How many more times do you want to arrest this chap called HH?”

He asked what crime he has committed.

“Now you are detaining Sejani, mayor Simoloka, mayor Lilanda and looking for more people. Why? Only autocrats who have stolen people’s money do things like that,” said Hichilema. “This must come to an end. You have questions for me? Come! I’ll answer your questions.”