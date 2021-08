Bowman Lusambo Writes:

This is a numbers game and we still have a long way to go. Let’s all remain calm and allow the vote counting and verification to be done by the ECZ. The process will obviously be longer because of the large turn out.

I also join the nation in mourning my departed brother Jackson Kungo, MCC who was murdered in Solwezi yesterday. This is not the Zambia we know, we should not kill to gain power.