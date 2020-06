By Elias Munshya

#Bakwetu

This is Given Lubinda’s new gazetted notice on Bill 10.

They took Bill 10, then crossed out things on it in print. And they are presenting this thing as the “new” Bill 10.

Bill 10 remains intact. Lubinda is playing with the people of Zambia, by taking the Bill elo bashilamo; giving the impression that they’ve cancelled things.