THIS IS HOW RAPIDLY THE CORONAVIRUS SPREADS.
All of these countries just had isolated cases 5 weeks ago, today they have tens of thousands of cases.
Let’s all adhere to self isolation, quarantine, social distancing and stay at home measures where Possible.
🇮🇹 Italy
February 21 2020 – 21 cases
March 27 2020 – 86,498 cases
🇺🇸 United States
February 21 2020 – 16 cases
March 27 2020 – 100,037 cases
🇫🇷 France
February 26 2020 – 18 cases
March 27 2020 – 32,964 cases
🇩🇪 Germany
February 25 2020 – 18 cases
March 27 2020 – 50,178 cases
🇪🇸 Spain
February 27 2020 – 25 cases
March 27, 2020 – 64,059 cases
🇮🇷 Iran
February 19 2020 – 5 cases
March 27 2020 – 32,332 cases
South Africa 🇿🇦
March 1 2020 – 1 case
March 27 2020 – 1,170 cases