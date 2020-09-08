By Gregory Chifire

Some of you may not be aware and others perhaps have forgotten how the $42m (500m) for Fire Tenders was used

1. Ministry of Local Government transfers

K150m ($12.6m) to an offshore Account for Grandview International, a Company owned by Mr. Bokani Soko

2. Grandview immediately transfers the whole amount to an anonymous company in Europe suspected to be payment for the fire trucks. No further amount was paid to the European account. Meaning the total landing cost for fire tenders was $12.6m

3. The profit for Grandvew and beneficiaries was K350m ( $29.4m)

4. Upon delivery of the fire tenders in 2017, the Ministry of Local Government transferred K200m ($16.8m) into Grandview Zambian bank account.

The K200m was used as follows;

i. K17 Million was used to purchase a hotel in Lusaka for Bokani Soko

ii. K5.6 Million was transferred to Lusaka based Football Club where Bokani Soko has bought shares

iii. K350,000 was used to buy a FAW 30 Tonne truck for a known Minister’s brother. The truck was purchased using a Grandview cheque and registered in the name of that Minister’s brother . The truck registration number at RTSA is BAA 6144

iv. K49 Million was used to purchase United States Dollars.

v. K5 Million was transferred to a media broadcast organisation.

vi. K52 million was transferred to a shareholder of Grandview, this was used to purchase several properties and land.

vii. K2 Million was transferred to a car dealer, who transferred these funds to a second unregistered car dealer who then purchased a luxury vehicle for the said Minister .

viii. K2 Million cash was withdrawn over the counter at the bank, no one knows who the beneficiary of this hard cash was.

ix. K19 Million was transferred to a sister company of Grandview.

x. K1.5 Million was transferred to a law firm, this money was immediately withdrawn as cash at the bank, the ultimate beneficiaries of this money remain anonymous.

xi. Millions more were used to purchase several motor vehicles for government officials who held strategic positions and were required for the deal to go through.

xii. The balance of K150m was paid to Grandview at an unknown date

You Zambians are the real owners of this money, must decide what we should do with these thieves.

Mulandu si u ola……