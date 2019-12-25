THIS IS HOW THEY ROB US – That 0.8 ngwee change they dont give you!

IMAGINE

If 10000 customers lose K0.8 in 20 minutes across Mongu alone, that translates to K8000 money robbed from customers!

See this

If 100 000 thousand customers who have not been given their 0.8 ngwee change in half a day translate to K80 000 of change money, not given to customers. And In 20 days, this translates to K1, 600,000

Question

Do we need prices with ngwees when there are no coins for change? Secondly, where does the extra cash go?

LET US SHARE AND EXPOSE THIS EXPLOITATION OF CUSTOMERS!