Monday night 17th Feb,2020.

I was attacked by thugs in Garden house area armed with metal rods and bricks as I was approaching a small market so I could make a stop to drop off the builder I was with.

Some guy popped out of an airtel booth wearing a mask with a metal rob heading straight towards the car, while the other guy came from the back rushing to open my drivers door so I quickly passed them and then a mob popped out blocking the road ahead.

I couldn’t slow down knowing we was going to be attacked and killed so I had to accelerate and find the quickest exit past them. They tried stopping the car with flying stones (shattered the front windscreen) and chasing after us but I just kept on accelerating and told the builder, “I will not die here” when he asked me to stop so I could just talk to the thugs.

I drove a distance of about 3km away from them and it was so unfortunate we got stock in mad so we had to exit the van for safety.

We quickly rushed to the builders house where he asked me to sleepover and eat but my heart said “no ways”.

I started making phone calls so that someone could send in cops or C5 to the area and thank God for the help I received from Vivian C Kayamba, Precious Kira Kanyaka, Kebby Roy Kanyaka, Sydney Chisenga, Shadreck Kavuyi Kanyaka.

The cops from Kanyama Police Station called me and rushed to the scene, and that’s how we followed them and found the thugs had vandalized the van.

We stayed at the scene for about a 2hrs trying to toll the van from the mady area and also secure it but all that failed.

The cops where called for more patrols so they had to take us to Kanyama Police Station for safety till morning.

It’s beyond ritual killing innocent citizens are been attacked by their own blood.

#Livingtestimony

RT henry Kayamba