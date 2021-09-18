This is the Faith Musonda, the lady who was hiding millions of cash in her home on behalf of PF thieves

 

ABOUT FAITH MUSONDA
Faith Musonda Chitulangoma aka ‘money Heist season 6’ used to present Faith gospel hour on ZNBC TV 1 currently presented by Maston Zulu on Sunday!She went on to set up Life TV which was initially in Libala and now in ZAF Twinpalm area of Ibex Hill

4 COMMENTS

  1. Kwena Zambia yalileta imbushi, bakonto, bakolwe, imbwa. Do you see why it is useless to create stupid ministries like religious affairs? Now this is the bitch that pretended to be Christian, what has Christianity done to make her a better person? Prostitutes, thieves, murderers and criminals in general want to hide in Christianity when they are not. So, please practice Christianity without any fool declaring national this or national what that is not Christianity but criminality hiding in Christianity.

    • Oh my!! I didn’t see that coming. Very surprised. Thanks for the reveal.

      Stop knocking the church. You are just showing your ignorance. Members of a congregation are just that. Members. Period. They have the right to make decisions of their own. If they make a mistake it’s them don’t drag out precious Lord and Saviour in this mess. He is in a class of his own .Righteous!

      However, I agree that on a personal level those claiming to be Christ like need to exhibit the same values. But don’t touch the church there is a big difference, please get an education on this.

  3. This is unbelievable! PF must be deregistered as a political Party, this is utter criminality. There is a small little girl in kalingalinga compound who has not eaten anything this morning yet we have millions of Kwachas in one’s bedroom. I can’t fathom this. We can still be a democracy as there will still be other opposition Parties. I say NO to PF.

