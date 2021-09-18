This is the Faith Musonda, the lady who was hiding millions of cash in her home on behalf of PF thieves

ABOUT FAITH MUSONDA

Faith Musonda Chitulangoma aka ‘money Heist season 6’ used to present Faith gospel hour on ZNBC TV 1 currently presented by Maston Zulu on Sunday!She went on to set up Life TV which was initially in Libala and now in ZAF Twinpalm area of Ibex Hill