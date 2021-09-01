Musonda Banda says… KAMBWILI’S ILLEGAL BOZ DEBT SWAP

This is what Kambwili was proposing to the BOZ Governor ;

1: Various PF cadres and connected businesses have various amounts due or payable to them from various ministries and government departments for contracts they were awarded.

2: Kambwili wanted those debts converted to Central Bank bonds or treasury bills.

In simple terms, the PF cadres and affiliates knew that in the event of a change of government they would not be paid those monies because questions would be raised as to the legality of those contracts.

So they wanted the Bank of Zambia to take on those debts amounting to $30 Million.

Converting those contracts to Bank of Zambia bonds was going to give them surety that they would be paid their money even in the event of a change of government because government ideally does nor intefere in the operations of the Central Bank.

The cadres would have been able to cash in on those coupons upon maturity a few years from now with interest.

They were in effect asking BOZ to take on government debt from a select few suppliers and contractors affiliated with the PF.