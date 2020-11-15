THE joke of the voter registration exercise will work against President Edgar Lungu and the PF, predicts NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

And Akafumba, a former justice permanent secretary, has urged PF founder members to vote against President Edgar Lungu for allowing the MMD gate-crushers, who insulted Michael Sata: “eat at the high table, while they are eating crumbs thrown on the ground.”

Meanwhile, Akafumba says he is sure that the PF leaders have stashed millions of US dollars in foreign accounts.

In an interview, Akafumba said the deaf ears given by the PF and the ECZ with regards NRC issuance and voters’ cards registration exercise was a sign that the PF and ECZ had gone into a marriage.

“They are lying about the nine million voters being captured. With what is happening, it is unattainable, they wont capture nine million voters…but we cannot continue complaining because these characters have an already set agenda just as was the case with Bill 10. So we will mobilise the few that will register, and I see it as a blessing in disguise because the few that will register are actually going to vote against President Edgar Lungu and the PF. This joke of the voters card registration exercise will work against the PF,” Akafumba said.

He added that it is always easy to tell rigging when few people have voted.

“It will be easy to count and it will be very difficult for them to rig. So I appeal to all those aggrieved with the PF such as retirees, teachers, civil servants, the police and the civil society to mobilise and register as voters. Let us also not forget the millions of unemployed youths, please register and vote against the PF and Mr Edgar Lungu,” Akafumba said.

He also urged PF members to: “To vote against President Lungu for making gate crushers such as Dora Siliya Siliya, Bowman Lusambo and others who demonised Michael Sata enjoy the fruits of their 2011 and 2016 sweat.”

Akafumba, a former Southern Province PF chairperson, said the ruling party was a joke to Africa’s democratic aspirations and the fight against dictators.

“The PF under President Lungu is a total joke to Africa. It is a let down to the fight for a true democratic continent and against dictators that have plundered Africa’s resources only to line up their pockets. I will not be surprised as to how many of PF leaders, including Mr Lungu, have offshore accounts stashed with millions of US dollars while many Zambians wallow in abject poverty,” said Akafumba.