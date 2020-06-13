IF a leader repeatedly shows poor judgment, even in little things, people start to think that having him as the leader is a real mistake, says George Sichula, the NDC Copperbelt chairman.

Meanwhile, Sichula says the PF has been issuing propaganda statements that NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili is already in talks with the ruling party with a view of rejoining his former gathering.

In his statement titled ‘Lungu does not learn from a warning, he learns from an example’, Sichula recalled that in 2015, all the PF members except a few believed that President Lungu was anointed to take over from president Michael Sata.

He, however, noted that it now looked like his ‘anointing’ was still not enough to push him for a third term.

“We initially had some doubts about him wanting a third term until he spoke about his running mate in Chirundu. And this confirms that he is behind all the public endorsements from the members within the PF. He sends people to endorse him just like he sends Bowman [Lusambo] to mistreat people, that’s how it looks like, except we know one thing, these endorsements are all meant to win favour from the President. They are not from genuine and God fearing hearts. How do you endorse the President in public but complain privately about his misrule?” Sichula wondered.

He said many PF members today were deeply disappointed about the third term song but were afraid of coming out in public due to intimidation from the cadres.

Sichula prayed that President Lungu finds his way on the ballot in 2021 so that he could be taught a lesson that he was and has never been an anointed one.

He concluded that all endorsements within the PF were influenced by President Lungu himself.

Sichula, however, noted that being a smartest lawyer he claims to be, President Lungu knew that he doesn’t qualify to stand under the current constitution thus is trying to push for a well calculated document, the Bill 10, knowing that time is limited.

“Our prayer as the NDC is that let President Lungu stand in the next year’s elections so that we can teach him a lesson using a ballot. It is like he never learns from a warning but from an example. The nation had no hint that he was behind Bowman Lusambo’s evil behaviour until he openly supported his ways of mistreating innocent Zambians publicly. If I were him, I would have rebuked Lusambo openly to win the support of the young people. But you see, Zambians are watching his political schemes closely. You have managed to sort out all the presidential aspirant challengers within the PF; KBF (Kelvin Bwalya Fube, CK (Chishimba Kambwili), HK (Harry Kalaba). Others are simply mourning inside in fear of being fired because everyone regards Lungu like a small god in the PF. One question remains: are you going to sort out Zambians too? This election coming is unriggable,” Sichula said.

He recalled that one PF member of the central committee openly disclosed to him that it was impossible to relinquish power to any other political party next year.

Sichula said the said PF senior member stated that UNIP ruled for 27years, MMD was in power for 20 years and wondered how PF could stay in government for only 10 years.

He said the named MCC vowed that PF was going to fight tooth and nail to return power.

“But you see, you cannot compare UNIP and MMD to PF. I can only assure the PF on one thing, this PF you see now, you shall see it no more,” Sichula said.

And Sichula said say NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili is returning to the PF was purely a hoop-la stunt meant to cast doubts in the minds of those that would love to join the NDC family.

He said the NDC leader was a principled man, who could not be compared to the likes of the former UPND vice-president Geoffrey Mwamba, whose ‘soul’ was for financial survival.

“You cannot compare GBM to CK. Principles separate a male from a man. CK is a man while GBM is a male. Putting on a trousers and having a baby doesn’t make a man. Women put on trousers, does it make them men? Men never sell their principles and birthrights no matter what, for the sake of ‘Sebana wikute programme’. We need men like CK who stick to principles and not males like GBM who can sell their birthrights just to win a contract to survive. A leader who practices the law of victory have no plan B. That is why they keep fighting,” Sichula said.

He said it takes a leader to create momentum and that Kambwili was such a leader.

“NDC is growing everywhere because we have a focused leader. As NDC, we believe in the law of focus. What you focus on the longest in life becomes your strongest. Our main focus is to sell our ideologies to the Zambian people to kick out the PF,” he said.

“My message to all those that would love to join NDC is that our President remains focused as NDC president and has at no point confessed having accepted going back to the capsizing titanic.”

Sichula noted that the heart of good leadership was sacrifice as he invited all to join NDC.