By Anthony Bwalya

Make no mistake about this: that the world now knows precisely how delinquent and rogue President Edgar Lungu and his entire government really are.

This is the same President who allowed Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ngandu to get onto an ultra sensitive call with our Eurobond creditors without having taken care to answer some of the most basic questions around which our creditors required answers.

In a moment of pure mental short circuit, they sabotaged Zambia’s image and destroyed our relationship with international money lenders. What kind of recklessness is this!!!!

President Lungu allowed Dr. Ngandu to lie to our creditors on a whole range of issues, and it took zero amount of time for our creditors to declare the request toilet sit material and rejected it.

And it is very clear to see what this guy’s obsession is: to cling on to political power by eliminating Mr. Hakainde Hichilema off the ballot.

How can a whole President, be spending time receiving junk requests on the steps of State House when the country’s economy is about to burn? Does this gentleman understand the kind of trouble his government has put all of us into?

Let me remind him and his government, that once this economy falls flat and people no longer can feed their families or unable to access healthcare, or when companies begin to close because of a crushing local currency, the public will demand for the immediate resignation of his government or the people will protest him out of office.

He thinks this is a game of poker lol