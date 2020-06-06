B Flow Writes:

I’M VERY SAD AND DISAPPOINTED!!!

Fellow disgruntled youths, now that we know that all the insults that we received had the blessings from the top, NO NEED to waste time calling for the firing of people who don’t respect the laws of the land. Let’s channel our energies to peacefully fighting for a better future for OUR country. It is not going to be easy. I repeat, it is not going to be easy, but like I always say, WE ARE STRONGER TOGETHER.

Like I said in my previous post, this revolution is not for cowards. It is for peaceful youth who know the kind of future they want to see. It is for active citizens who know that the next generation will have to inherit a Zambia that is controlled by Zambians.

This revolution is NONPARTISAN. It is a ZAMBIAN revolution. Therefore, B’Flow is B’Flow and I own my views. I am not representing any political party because I am not a politician. I am a humanitarian who believes in the equal distribution of national resources. I stand with THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE who seek accountability, youth employment, respect for the rule of law, protection of local employees from the oppression of some foreign investors, good conditions of service, tolerance of divergent views, zero abuse of authority and a Zambia owned by Zambians.

We are stronger together!

#AmakaMwishiwi