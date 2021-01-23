THIS SHALLOW THINKING SHOULD END FORTHWITH

While in Chama district, the President Edgar Lungu tried to explain how his members rebuke him for taking development to Southern, western, Northwestern and other areas that did not vote for him. This is total nonsense more especially when said by a Republican President. It is such thinking in a head of state that convinces me that, come 12 August, 2021 he must go.

How can a President talk about areas not having voted for him? In these areas he was talking about in Chama, did he the president get zero vote? Or is he confusing himself to think we have an electoral college system as in USA?

Mr President no part in this country voted for you in 2016.

If you are serious in developing who voted for you. Then, I would say take all the development to Mr Chavula of Uganda. He is the one who made certain parts of the country as having voted for you. But, that is besides the point. As a president you are not a president only for people that voted for you. Further, you should have also known that a polling station at presidential election is the whole country. Every vote you get at any polling station counts and adds to the grand total. Your lead is only confirmed after the national grand total is determined. Imagine for once Mr Lungu, if all all those 200s and 1000s you were getting in those provinces were zeros, would you have been president today? You should also make it sink in your mind and that of your minions that all regions, or provinces contribute towards taxes that you’re now regionalizing when it comes to its usage. It is an insult to Zambians for you as a president to listen to such stupidity of which region deserves this and that, where is the love you keep preaching on your social platforms, if this is what runs through your mind? Those are tax payers moneys and not your personal resources, you are just a simple employee, employed by all the ten provinces of Zambia.

With that statement of not taking development to areas that did not vote for us. I now understand that we really have a bigger problem. We need decentralization forthwith and equal share of national cake.

This one party mentality will destroy us one day. In fact, I now understand why roads such Sesheke/Livingstone, Lusaka/Mongu and Kaoma/Kasempa, Solwezi are not being worked on. Yes, they didn’t vote for us.Moreover, With that statement Mr president, you have helped to exonerate members of Parliament in those constituencies. Your development agenda is based on patronage. Without which your members will resist allowing you take development to areas that did not vote for you.

Why should development be payment for votes? Now we understand why corruption levels are unprecedented in our country under your reign. The measure you give, is the measure you take. Those with money and affiliated to PF will buy contracts and we the poor, to see development we must vote for you right. Everything comes at a price in this country.

To be honest Mr president, in these places you were talking about in Chama, people voted for you and others against you. Similarly, even in those areas you say voted for you, others voted against you. Even in Lundazi where you miraculously score more than the total vote cast, still others voted against you. So for once, in your final days, try to be President of Zambia and not President for those who voted for you. Abash a president of those that voted for him. Abash colonial mentality. Abash one party mentality. Abash the party and it’s government. We are in the 21st Century think like someone who went to school you’re in charge of a country not your back yard.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist