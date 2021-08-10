This Thursday, Zambia will WIN and WIN BIG through the UPND.

Mazabuka in Southern Zambia said: Bally FAKA PRESSURE and this time around we will all vote for you.

And our message is that: Go and vote for UPND and do not be scared because you have the protection from the Soldiers and Police officers who swore to defend the Country and its people and not a corrupt gluttonous individual.

And immediately we are in office this Friday, we will ensure that the Military and all security wings are paid their allowances that were stolen from them by the outgoing PF regime. Allowances will be getting paid to them because these are family men and women we live with in communities and doing alot of work but yet reduced to nothing by PF thugs who even call themselves as commanders when they have never even stepped foot into any security training program.

Zambians Bally got your back and YES, this is your win for development.

This Thursday vote for UPND.

“Tonka Tweende Bally” they said!

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#FakaPressure