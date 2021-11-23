INDENI REFINERY GONE!!

This UPND government is dangerous- Kasonde Mwenda

Based on frivolous lies, Government has confirmed doing away with INDENI Refinery even when experts have advised against that because INDENI Refinery is not just our Energy back bone but highly profitable.

President Hakainde Hichilema does not believe in Fixing, he lied. He sells even what others laboured to build. That’s who he is. 30 years ago he misled President FTJ to sell national asserts and killed our economy and many people lost jobs while him and a small “clique” became millionaires. Again 20 years ago he misled government as lead consultant to sell Luanshya Mine for a song, to date a once beautiful Luanshya laments in poverty. Today he is back to finish off where he left. Its a second PRIVATIZATION. May God deliver us!

The real reasons they want to sell INDENI Refinery is because the are greedy and covetous of our National asserts. They want to own the energy sector at the expense of Zambians. Secondly, the privatizers themselves want to buy shares for themselves, that’s what they did to Intercontinental Hotels where our president ended up being chairman after conducting the sale.

While visionary countries are building refineries and industries, us we are becoming a country with no oil refinery! What a shame! Soon this country will be plunged into untold misery. Work hard and Prepare adequately, the days ahead are hard but he will not be brave enough to tell you this truth.

As Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF party we will not sit idle. We will fight for mother Zambia.

Wherever we want to go Our feet shall take us there.

Kasonde Mwenda C

Eonomic Freedom Fighters -EFF President