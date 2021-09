This was the performance of the UPND in Kitwe with regards to councilors in the just ended elections

1. In Nkana out of 8 council seats UPND won 6

2. In Kafinsa, out of 4 seats UPND won 2

3. In Wusakili out of 6 seats, UPND won 3

4. In Chimwemwe out of 7 seats UPND won 4

5. In Kwacha, out of 9 seats UPND won 5

And out of the 20 council seats in Lufwanyama, UPND won 19.