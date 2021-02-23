THIS YEAR’S CAMPAIGNS WILL BE EASY, PRESIDENT LUNGU IS ALREADY HALFWAY INTO STATE HOUSE – LUSAMBO

“We need to be more united, disciplined and more focused on victory for President Edagr Lungu. This victory [ in August general elections] is needed.”

“Am ready to be challenged in my constituency [Kabushi] and i will support, without any reservations, anyone who the party will adopt.”

“People should not mistake my mobilisation activities with endorsing candidates.”

“Vying to be adopted is a personal issue which only becomes a party matter when the party adopts you and when that happens, we will put our strengths and capacities to support all those the party will adopt for the sake of winning votes.”

“There is no need to worry about those aspiring for adoption because they are [simply] exercising their democratic rights which the PF respects.”

“This year’s campaigns will be easy because we [the PF] will [just] be pointing at what we have done in terms of development.”

“President Lungu is already halfway into State House and just waiting to cross over on August 12 because he has won the hearts of Zambians through his passionate leadership, inclusiveness and hard work.”

“President Lungu needs the support of every Zambian because he has been resilient even through tough times, some of which he inherited but working around the clock to address.”

– Bowman Lusambo