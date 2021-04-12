THIS YEAR’S ELECTION IS ABOUT PF AND UPND, WE MUST REDUCE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES TO AVOID UPND WINNING BECAUSE ZAMBIANS WILL REGRET

“There comes a time in life when people must put aside their personal and narrow interests.”

“This country is divided into regions politically [where] there is region A and region B, which you all know.”

“This year’s election is not about Chishimba Kambwili, it’s not about Winter Kabimba, but it’s about the Reds [UPND] Vs the Green [PF].”

“Now if the [PF] A inclination and the [UPND] C inclination field too many candidates, you will make this country go into wrong hands.”

“I would [therefore,] appeal to my elder brother [President Edgar Lungu] to reconsider having a meeting where we can have as much as possible reduce unnecessary presidential candidates in order to avoid this nation to go into wrong hands.”

“I have been there [in the UPND], I have been inside them and when this happens [that UPND wins], Zambians will regret.”

“Chili kuli imwe! Ukwali insoke, takwafwile muntu [It’s up to you to decide! Where there was a warning, nobody died].”

~ Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, NDC president ~