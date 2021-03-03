THOMAS SIPALO CHOSE CONVENIENCES OVER CONSCIOUSNESS

The Candidates’ Comments

It is clear that a comedian Thomas Sipalo alias Diffikoti knows very well what UNIP was and is. No one need to tell Thomas about any of the evils of UNIP in it’s heydays. His own uncle had his fingers plucked out and thrown out of a very long building on the window. That is how he died. This is all because the man was part of those who clamored for multiparty democracy and opposed Dr. Kaunda.

In the anals of politics and law, there is enough history of how ruthless UNIP was to the people of Zambia. When Zambians sort independence from the dehumanisation of colonial masters,the very elements the people turned to for liberation became dictators and killers.

We celebrate Dr. Kaunda today only for being the founding President not for the many wrongs committed willfully by his barbaric regime. As a country, we have to be truthful to ourselves and call things from with their rightful identify. Today, South Africa’s Julius Malema openly talks about how Nelson Mandela and his mates sold out the heritages of people of that country by a hastily arranged reconciliation following the defeat of the Apartheid regime. The effects of that hastily and poorly arranged reconciliation are beaming today in South Africa, through clear disparities of status between the Whites and Blacks.Influenced by conviction and truth,Julius condemns Nelson Mandela for selling out the birthrights of South Africans.Does this mean Julius has no respect for Mandela? Does this mean Julius has no regard for the good that Mandela did for South Africa? The answer is categorical no.

There is so much sincerity, honest and honor in Julius Malema’s stance over this issue than how our own comedian Thomas has demonstrated on Dr. Kaunda and his UNIP. We of course recognize KK for many noble things he may have done for Zambia but that doesn’t blind us from seeing him for the bad that he did to this country.

That comedian Thomas is currently embroided in convenience more than consciousness.Everyone can see that it’s a matter of lucrativeness that Thomas has opted to change color over his conscious about KK and his UNIP. He has chosen to reason from his stomach than his head , perhaps because now he is burdened with family responsibility to make ends meet and put food on the table.

Thomas is better off reviving his comedy antics and make money from there in a noble way than openly and arrogantly throw out his morals on the window just like that. It is said, arrogance goes along with ignorance. Is there anything that Thomas can tell Zambians about the change of policy by UNIP which we’re missing out? That party still is the same party that dehumanized it’s people. It is still being ruled by a family just the way it was ruled by one family when it was in power.

We shouldn’t joke about the destiny of Zambians just because a comedian in Thomas feels he should judge UNIP differently from how he judged it a while ago.

Yes, he commands a few people here and there because of how naturally funny he is. That fun base he enjoys is nothing more than a bunch that is in love with his comedy.There is a very good case study on Mutale Mwanza on how not to confuse facebook fun base and reality.Facebook celebrities should not confuse having a fan base for thier jokes and wearing bikini’s as political fun base.