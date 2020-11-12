THOSE ADVISING PRESIDENT LUNGU, KINDLY ANSWER THE FOLLOWING QUESTIONS:

1) Which constitutional article says when a president dies, another president must finish his/her term?

2) If Mr LUNGU was just finishing up the term of Mr SATA, why did we go for elections?

3) If Mr LUNGU was just finishing up the term of Mr SATA, why was he sworn in 2015?

4) If Mr LUNGU was just finishing up the term of Mr SATA, why not giving salaries, allowances and benefits to the owner of the term?

5) What’s the implication of holding office twice and being sworn twice?

Let’s wait for nomination day, I am sure ECZ will do the disqualification rather than waiting for people to start going to courts to challenge him! We don’t want to waste that time.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Malama Stanley – Mindset Activist