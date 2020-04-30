President Edgar Lungu is sticking to his guns saying his government wants the economy to continue running whilst the country fights the Covid-19.

He said those, who have been wishing bad for the country want a total lockdown so that the economy fails and in turn blame him for failing to manage the situation.

His statement come in the face when there was massive pressure on him to close the country’s borders so as to stop the importation of the novel coronavirus.

Some were calling on him to institute a national lockdown as a way to stop the spread of the virus. However, according him, people making such calls want him to fail and punch him in the face.

Responding to the calls, Lungu is on record saying he would not close the ports of entry or pronounce a lockdown because it would harm the country’s economy.

He said people working should adhere to health measures, so that the economy continues run while efforts are being made to control the virus.

The President poured some cold water on the idea of a national lockdown, saying people will suffer from hunger if they are forced to stay at home because of the Covid-19.

He made the remarks when he sensitised Food Reserve Agency -FRA- workers at the Storage facilities in Lusaka, President Lungu said there will be no food and money for medicines if the country’s economy is allowed to collapse because of the coronavirus pandemic.