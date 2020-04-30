President Edgar Lungu is sticking to his guns saying his government wants the economy to continue running whilst the country fights the Covid-19.
He said those, who have been wishing bad for the country want a total lockdown so that the economy fails and in turn blame him for failing to manage the situation.
His statement come in the face when there was massive pressure on him to close the country’s borders so as to stop the importation of the novel coronavirus.
Some were calling on him to institute a national lockdown as a way to stop the spread of the virus. However, according him, people making such calls want him to fail and punch him in the face.
Responding to the calls, Lungu is on record saying he would not close the ports of entry or pronounce a lockdown because it would harm the country’s economy.
He said people working should adhere to health measures, so that the economy continues run while efforts are being made to control the virus.
The President poured some cold water on the idea of a national lockdown, saying people will suffer from hunger if they are forced to stay at home because of the Covid-19.
He made the remarks when he sensitised Food Reserve Agency -FRA- workers at the Storage facilities in Lusaka, President Lungu said there will be no food and money for medicines if the country’s economy is allowed to collapse because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thanks Mr President for that, that is the all intention by such individuals calling for that.
This is a finished economically state. The president has missed a point here. How is Zambia trading today?
We need to be serious in handling issues. Is money more than life? Prevention is better than cure.
Will you ever make a decision based on facts on the ground and for the interest of people than always responding to politics and having an eye on what the perceived enemy is saying? Provide leadership
What economy to keep? You have no plans BA boss.you always work for fear of the opposition. Be yourself not what opposition think of you.
Actually the economy will get worse with or without lockdown.
The higher the human traffick the greater the covid 19 spread and the higher the cost of treatment. Churches have observed lockdown you wanted to open
Global economic is affected. Seek experts to extrapolate the effect of pandemic and let them plan for post covid recovery plan.
Sometimes you have to be blamed to have advisors who are below average and can not advise correctly ,eg KZ. Bowman, .Advisors who can think beyond politics
Equally you must own up because you politick too much.
You governance is riddled with accusations, blame shifting, innuendos, manipulation, nepotism, cadrism, populism , insensitivity, misrule, bigotry, and idolising of you as the alpha and omega…
Sad indeed. Remember where you came from and where you are going.
By the way, you are not the victim but poor Zambians are victims of your leadership. Surely , your minister can whip poor Zambians for buying more than 2 bags of meal mealie , covid, threatened,. Today you have close Prime TV, tomorrow you will need it.
God raised you from the dust but alas you are kasaka Ka ndalama today…..
Consider your ways… You must enlighten us about seer 1 …. Seer 1 is Very ungodly…..A chain of supporters reeked to seer 1 and yet you declared national day of prayer.,.. sad indeed.