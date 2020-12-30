By Elias Sakala cic Private Reporter.

LUSAKA ~Lusaka.

THOSE CHANGES IN POLICE ARE MEANT TO BRUTALIZE CITIZENS MORE AND CONSOLIDATE LUNGU’S HOLD ON POWER.

In his continued show of incompetence and lack of capacity to preside over the affairs of our great nation president Edgar Lungu has once again done that which no responsible leader should ever do. He has masked the problems in our law enforcement system by firing those that he should have retained and retaining those that he should have fired and to ice it all up he has promoted an overzealous, incompetent and mischievously biased police officer as Deputy Inspector General in charge of operations in the name of Charity Katanga.

It is now clear to us that whenever the president acts he does so not in the interests of the country and our cherished democracy but rather for him to consolidate his unpopular stay in power. Instead of giving us hope that extra judicial killings by the police will come to an end, we are now faced with the scary prospect of having an increase in police brutality and murder at the hands of the police under the watch of Charity Katanga.

We all know that the changes that are required are the firing of IG Kanganja, Minister of Home Affairs and his counterpart Lusaka province. These three are the culprits, they are the architects of the murders we witnessed last week. They are the ones that called the shots and ensured that live ammunition was used on innocent unarmed citizens which led to the deaths of Mr Nsama Nsama the State prosecutor and Joseph Kaunda our member. By retaining these individuals Mr Lungu is telling the zambian people that he approves of their murderous conduct and he wants them to continue on the same path for him to remain in power.

Mr Lungu has decided to reinforce this murderous group by bringing in Charity Masambo Katanga as the new Deputy IG. We should expect nothing but more brutality from the police. We all know that the only reason why Bonnie Kapeso lost his job is because of his professionalism and how he refused to tolerate the criminality of PF cadres as was recently witnessed at the courts. Kapeso has gone because he did not agree with police brutality and PF’s lawlessness.

Otherwise, there is nothing new we expect from Katanga. In case some of our people have forgotten, this is the same Charity Katanga who as Southern province Commissioner arrested Mazabuka MP Hon Garry Nkombo on a trumped up charge of murder during the Livingstone Constituency by-elections all in an effort that she could cripple the party’s campaigns.

We have also not forgotten how she recently claimed that suspected gassers in Chingola were turning into black cats when confronted by the police, meanwhile lives were lost. She is on record to have on numerous occasions denied the opposition their constitutional right to hold meetings on very frivolous and ridiculous grounds. In a nutshell, there is totally nothing new Charity Katanga is bringing on the table apart from more and more police brutality!

ISSUED BY;

OTIS BWALYA,

INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY.

UPND LUSAKA PROVINCE.

CIC PRESS TEAM