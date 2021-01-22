THOSE CONGRATULATING MUSEVENI ARE GIVING A THUMBS UP TO HIS BRUTALITY…he doesn’t deserve anyone’s congratulations

By Patson Chilemba

Yoweri Museveni does not deserve any congratulatory messages from anyone, including African heads of states, says Zambia’s former High Commissioner to Australia George Zulu.

Speaking to Daily Revelation, Amb Zulu said the recently held elections in Uganda, where long-serving President Museveni emerged victorious after a clamp down on the opposition, including switching off internet services to the people during the election period and the army’s brutality against opposition leader Bobi Wine and his supporters, could not be said to have been free and fair.

He said the happenings in Uganda did not concern the people of that country alone, but the whole continent, as the events there kept replicating themselves all across the continent, where incumbent Presidents and ruling parties used all underhand and repressive methods to maintain themselves in power.

Amb Zulu said in view of the foregoing, those who okayed Ugandan elections and extended their congratulations were simply giving a thumbs up to the brutality happening in that country.

“It’s an African issue. Democracy should not lead to death. It’s scary to go into politics with such load of savagery,” Amb Zulu said, adding that the Malawian army which contributed towards the ousting of former president Peter Wa Mutharika had shown that they were a truly people’s army, as opposed to the one in Uganda. “They (Ugandan army) were brutalisers of the Ugandan people. Malawi army are defenders of Malawi. They created a garrison at the house of the opposition leader in Uganda. I don’t think Museveni deserves congratulatory messages from African leaders.”

However, President Edgar Lungu yesterday offered his congratulations to Museveni in the election victory.