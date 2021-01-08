THOSE CRITICISING PRESIDENT LUNGU OVER CORRUPTION RISK INSULTING GOD – KAFWAYA

“We have a God fearing president in State House”

Patriotic Front Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya has chaged that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema will one day insult God with his careless statements even on things that are beyond human understanding.

Hon Kafwaya, who is also Transport and Communications Minister, said it is shameful that the UPND leader even blames President Edgar Lungu on corruption and things that are natural disasters.

Speaking in Kasama yesterday, Kafwaya said it is shocking that Mr. Hichilema can go to an extent of blaming President Lungu on corruption involving COVID 19 funds and other donations when those were being handled by the minister and permanent secretaries.

Hon Kafwaya who featured on a special radio programme on Kasama Radio hosted by Chanda Mutale in Kasama District, Northern Province yesterday said President Lungu is a humble and God fearing man and warned those speaking against him will one day insult God. “Touch not my humble servant”, Hon Kafwaya said.