By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

THOSE DEFECTING TO PF ARE JUST THERE TO GET MONEY TO PAY BILLS

It took the owner of PF MCS, so many years to craft the PF Manifesto, such that even him had tough times to understand his own Manifesto.

So how can can a person who defect 3 months before elections understand a manifesto which is older than their political career? What these defectors have resorted to is telling cheap lies, as long as HH or UPND is mentioned in their delusional statements, then to them they have campaigned for PF.

Politics is an ideology, it’s not about emotions, these defectors are just parasites, their to pick crumbs left by looters.

2021 Election is about economic emancipation and Majority Zambians are determined to give HH Mandate!

#2021 is not belly politics