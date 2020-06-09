AN opposition leader has described as foolishness the planned protest by some youths against mismanagement of the country and other ills.

3RD Liberation Movement president Enock Tonga in a statement headlined ‘Foolish youths who are planning to protest must all be arrested now!” says anarchy should not be tolerated.

“It is very easy to destroy peace and tranquility, but much harder to create both. Stop it! In whose interest are you planning to protest? When you protest, then what?” Tonga asked. “Who does not know that all despair and anguish stems from corruption, which President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Mr Hakainde Hichilema together in parliament have embraced. Where was Mr Hakainde Hichilema, UPND in parliament and his so-called youths when President Edgar C. Lungu and his PF was busy borrowing Kaloba (usury/expensive loans) and have it misappropriated? For being part of governance system, did they benefit out of it?”

Tonga said the youths should “for once learn to use formal platforms – not noise!”

“You have all gone into hiding together with your President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Mr Hakainde Hichilema who have clearly demonstrated through their usual hypocritical tendencies of not willing – in Parliament, to stiffen law on corruption and enact a non-bailable law with it’s appropriate penalties of 50 years or more jail sentence, life imprisonment or death by hanging,” Tonga charged. “By hiding behind Facebook, should the loudest agitate for anarchy; you think that is being a brave young person. Nonsense! We are young and brave people fighting for a third liberation of Zambia and that of Africa. Ask the National Assembly of Zambia, in case you’re a doubting Thomas.”

He said Zambia, at all times, must be a nation of law and order not disorder to save criminals’ interests.

“That must be stopped at a supersonic speed. Fools! You keep quiet on the fight against corruption using a non-bailable law on corruption and see it fit to protest and cause confusion on an issue (gold deal) which is a by-product of corruption. You must be sick in your heads. [Stephen] Kampyongo, have them all locked up without mercy,” said Tonga. “Law enforcers, do not wait for tomorrow, it could be too late. Move in, go ahead now, and have those foolish youths planning to protest and disturb Zambia’s peace and tranquility… prevention is better than cure. Stop issuing out empty threats. Act now, for you know what they are doing and where they are. Save life and property before it’s too late.”